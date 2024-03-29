Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,215,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,498,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 99.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,196,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $675,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,733 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.58, for a total value of $2,585,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,478,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $4,521,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,041,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,259,490.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.58, for a total value of $2,585,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,478,857.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 901,258 shares of company stock worth $256,569,563 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $301.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.14 billion, a PE ratio of 71.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

