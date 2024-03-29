Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

SSL stock opened at C$7.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.41. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.36 and a 12 month high of C$8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.08. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of C$60.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.51 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.0943581 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Nolan Allan Watson purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.39 per share, with a total value of C$49,826.40. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

SSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

