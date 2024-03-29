Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0147 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

NYSE:SAND traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.25. 2,415,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $6.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 115,593 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 201,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 970.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 497,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 450,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 703,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 428,698 shares during the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

