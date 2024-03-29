Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0147 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:SAND traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.25. 2,415,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $6.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 100,345.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,063,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,832,000 after buying an additional 25,038,166 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,009,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after buying an additional 773,370 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 539.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 746,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 629,479 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1,070.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 660,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 603,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 893.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 487,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

