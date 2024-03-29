Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) CEO Mark T. Walsh Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $313,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark T. Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

On Thursday, March 21st, Mark T. Walsh sold 2,793 shares of Savers Value Village stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $50,301.93.

On Monday, March 18th, Mark T. Walsh sold 4,512 shares of Savers Value Village stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $81,441.60.

Savers Value Village Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Savers Value Village stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $26.88.

Institutional Trading of Savers Value Village

About Savers Value Village

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVV. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Savers Value Village by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,263,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,340,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 47.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,408,000 after acquiring an additional 658,599 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth $39,482,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at $36,815,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.