Saxon Interests Inc. Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Saxon Interests Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,925 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 563.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $46.21. 455,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,696. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $46.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average of $45.94.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.