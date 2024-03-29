Saxon Interests Inc. Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Saxon Interests Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,925 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 563.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $46.21. 455,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,696. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $46.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average of $45.94.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend
About First Trust Senior Loan ETF
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Senior Loan ETF
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- About the Markup Calculator
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.