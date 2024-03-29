Saxon Interests Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,357 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Francis Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 112,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $110.52. 4,018,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577,003. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

