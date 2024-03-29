Saxon Interests Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,893 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank increased its position in Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Boeing by 185.1% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.53.

NYSE BA traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.99. 4,471,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,430,299. The company has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.84.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

