Saxon Interests Inc. Makes New $752,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 107,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 53,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,847. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.29. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.29. The firm has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile
The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.
