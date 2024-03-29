Saxon Interests Inc. Makes New $943,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,181 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,032,353,000 after buying an additional 262,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after purchasing an additional 485,066 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,423,773,000 after purchasing an additional 151,161 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $281.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,352,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.93.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BTIG Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

