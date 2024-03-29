Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.64.

SNDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Schneider National by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

