Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.16

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.16 and last traded at $67.16, with a volume of 393719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.25.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average is $60.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,114,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 16,901 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

