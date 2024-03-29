Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Decreased by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,234 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.5% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $157,925,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,104 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.87. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $39.13.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.