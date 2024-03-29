Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.71

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.71 and last traded at $75.68, with a volume of 667872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average of $68.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,048,000 after buying an additional 680,703 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,378,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,598 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,281,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,995,000 after purchasing an additional 34,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,121,000 after buying an additional 31,577 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.