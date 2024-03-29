Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.16

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.16 and last traded at $81.15, with a volume of 266593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.03.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.22. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

