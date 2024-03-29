Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Reduced by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.1% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $81.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.22.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

