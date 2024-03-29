Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Trimmed by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX stock opened at $62.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.37. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $62.24.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

