Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Values Added Financial LLC

Values Added Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Values Added Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after buying an additional 2,220,404 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,130,000 after buying an additional 2,021,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,582,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,416,000 after buying an additional 1,221,535 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $62.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.37. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $62.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

