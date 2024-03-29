Scotiabank Cuts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$105.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$109.00 to C$105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$147.00 to C$110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$95.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$104.62.

BRP Trading Up 5.4 %

BRP Increases Dividend

BRP stock opened at C$90.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$88.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$93.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99. BRP has a 12 month low of C$77.42 and a 12 month high of C$122.41. The stock has a market cap of C$3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 6.24%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

