Scotiabank Cuts Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$14.25

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$14.75 to C$14.25 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.25 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins set a C$16.00 price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.32.

Shares of IIP.UN opened at C$13.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.01. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.43 and a 12-month high of C$14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.38%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

