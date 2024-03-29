Scotiabank Lowers Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$53.75

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$53.75 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$57.10.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Stock Up 0.2 %

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAR.UN stock opened at C$46.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.18. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$40.52 and a 12 month high of C$54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.65, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

(Get Free Report)

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.