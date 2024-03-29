Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMG. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

NYSE:SMG opened at $74.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.54. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $78.25.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -37.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,881,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,671,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,347.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,492. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

