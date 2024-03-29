SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.53 and last traded at $53.85. Approximately 1,232,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,758,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.56.

A number of analysts recently commented on SE shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on SEA from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in SEA by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

