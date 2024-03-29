SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 639 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $1,095,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,325.41. 1,985,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170,809. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,271.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,063.26. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $614.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,810 shares of company stock worth $26,107,692. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

