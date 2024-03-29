SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.17. 54,204,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,195,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03. The firm has a market cap of $186.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC cut their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

