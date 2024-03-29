SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 359.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,078 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRE stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,248,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,547,530. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $54.47.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

