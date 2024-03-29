SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.24. The company had a trading volume of 19,011,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,141,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.05. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.