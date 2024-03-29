SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after buying an additional 22,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,417,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.63. 3,014,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,940. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.26. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

