SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT remained flat at $235.79 on Friday. 162,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,204. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

