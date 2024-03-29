SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,956 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,072,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Pfizer by 88.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% during the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 40,466,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,662,984. The company has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a PE ratio of 77.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $42.22.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

