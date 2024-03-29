SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $896,000 Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,329 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 28,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 89,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Macerich by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Macerich news, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $130,529.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 197,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,581. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Hern Thomas E. O sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $130,529.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,581. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 655,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,277,472.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,964 shares of company stock worth $2,599,830 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MAC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.23. 1,460,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Macerich’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Macerich Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

See Also

