SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $966,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,530 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TJX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,778,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,665. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $102.84. The firm has a market cap of $114.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.