SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $725,000 in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OBDC. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $36,311,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,477,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,765,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,752,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,690.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE:OBDC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.38. 2,798,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,082. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.91. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 50.14% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OBDC shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

