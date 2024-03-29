SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.86. 459,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,999. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.53. The company has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

