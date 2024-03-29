SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELV. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $518.54. 875,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,636. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $521.18. The company has a market capitalization of $120.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $501.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $475.76.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

