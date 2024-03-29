SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hubbell comprises approximately 0.6% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,162,000 after purchasing an additional 51,258 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Hubbell by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HUBB traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $415.05. The company had a trading volume of 290,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $371.03 and a 200 day moving average of $329.09. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $419.64.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Barclays upped their target price on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.00.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

