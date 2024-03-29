SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 0.6% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,916,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,015,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.49. 57,628,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,801,392. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.97. The company has a market capitalization of $291.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.