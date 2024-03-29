SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares during the period.

SPLV traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.87. 2,261,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,131. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.81.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

