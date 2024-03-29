SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,769 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,753 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 16,769 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at about $35,559,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.6% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 790,133 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after buying an additional 69,336 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 29.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,221,292 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $404,130,000 after buying an additional 2,582,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,913,000 after acquiring an additional 205,951 shares during the period.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of PBR stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 27,590,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,199,698. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $17.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PBR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on PBR

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.