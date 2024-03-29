SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 38,487 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,487 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 449.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,211 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 348.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,605,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,751 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,320,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,747,000 after purchasing an additional 640,943 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 459,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,021,000 after acquiring an additional 115,519 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $106,000.

SCHR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,531. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.69. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

