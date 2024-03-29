SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 422 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDB traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.27. 32,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,196. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.34. The company has a market cap of $616.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a one year low of $52.39 and a one year high of $66.30.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.