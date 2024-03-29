SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 45 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.62.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $481.57. 2,214,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,334. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $464.17 and a 200-day moving average of $426.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $449.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $355.82 and a one year high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.