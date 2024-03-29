SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 597 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $107.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,847. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.60. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

