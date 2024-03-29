SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 490.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SCHA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 833,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,278. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.27. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.