SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Chairman Sells $10,612,500.00 in Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $10,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,884,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,852,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $71.90 on Friday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $72.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.18.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 6,277.8% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $45,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEIC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

