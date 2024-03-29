Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.04)-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $195-205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.28 million. Semtech also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.040-0.040 EPS.

Semtech Price Performance

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Semtech has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $32.44. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51, a PEG ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SMTC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Semtech from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Semtech by 431.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 827,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,133,000 after purchasing an additional 671,885 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 99,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

