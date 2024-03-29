ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price Up 0.4%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $768.76 and last traded at $762.40. Approximately 1,083,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,222,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $759.00.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.96.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $769.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $680.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $156.29 billion, a PE ratio of 90.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $2,938,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $1,780,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

