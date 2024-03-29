Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Shares Down 2.1%

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 3,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 17,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Seven Generations Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.