Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) and Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Head to Head Review

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) and Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ero Copper and Shimizu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ero Copper 0 4 0 0 2.00 Shimizu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ero Copper currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.48%. Given Ero Copper’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ero Copper is more favorable than Shimizu.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

71.3% of Ero Copper shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Ero Copper has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimizu has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ero Copper and Shimizu’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ero Copper $427.48 million 4.63 $92.80 million $0.98 19.67 Shimizu $14.31 billion 0.33 $367.72 million $0.41 63.37

Shimizu has higher revenue and earnings than Ero Copper. Ero Copper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shimizu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ero Copper and Shimizu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ero Copper 21.71% 13.16% 6.44% Shimizu 0.52% -3.04% -1.15%

Summary

Ero Copper beats Shimizu on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds 100% interests in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state. Ero Copper Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Shimizu

Shimizu Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, development, engineering, and life cycle valuation businesses in Japan and internationally. The company proposes, plans, designs, builds, repairs, manages, operates, and maintains offices, plants, schools, hospitals, and other buildings, such as nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, temples, shrines, and architectures; offers design, build, and renovation for tunnels, bridges, dams, urban infrastructure, energy facilities, and other public works; provides construction for manufacturing facilities, high-rise buildings, hospitals, bridges, subways, and other projects; and develops and rents real estate properties, including condominiums, data centers, office buildings, logistics facilities, and other properties. It also offers engineering, procurement, and construction services in solar and wind power projects, environmental clean-up engineering, turn-key order fulfillment of plants, and ICT systems and engineering projects. In addition, the company provides facility operation and management services; infrastructure management, maintenance, and concession services; and generates power using renewable energy and sells electricity, as well as involved in commercialization of smart cities and provision of services using ICT technology. Further, it engages in the lease and sale of construction equipment and materials; provision of interior finishing and rebar works; insurance agency, security, and travel agency services; supply of PCR test kits; and rental of various tower cranes, crawler cranes, and other construction machinery and equipment. Additionally, the company offers construction equipment consulting services, such as construction planning, maintenance, and management services; property and building management services; and real estate consulting and brokerage services, as well as tenant leasing services. Shimizu Corporation was founded in 1804 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

