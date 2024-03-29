Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Trainline (LON:TRN)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trainline (LON:TRN – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

TRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trainline from GBX 316 ($3.99) to GBX 350 ($4.42) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.69) to GBX 428 ($5.41) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trainline has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 347 ($4.39).

Shares of LON:TRN opened at GBX 370.40 ($4.68) on Monday. Trainline has a 1 year low of GBX 216.40 ($2.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 393.80 ($4.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,408.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 329.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 299.47.

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

